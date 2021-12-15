50th Anniversary of Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Reef National Park will celebrate its 50th year as a national park on December 18, 2021 with the celebration continuing throughout 2022.

Over the next year the park will share stories, historic events, visitor experiences, and visions of the future through social media posts, community events, and ranger-led programs. Special 50th anniversary items are for sale in the Capitol Reef Natural History Association store located in the park visitor center.

Today over 1.2 million people visit the park annually. For 50 years, Capitol Reef National Park visitors have been learning, recreating, and forming connections with nature, the past, and each other. Use the hashtag #CapitolReef50 to share personal stories and memories of your time visiting the park.

After years of local advocacy by Ephraim Pectol and Joseph Hickman among others, Capitol Reef was established as a national monument by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937. An Act of Congress designated Capitol Reef National Park in 1971 to preserve the striking geologic landscape including the Waterpocket Fold, Cathedral Valley and their associated ecosystems, as well as magnificent scenery, rich human history, scientific value, and wilderness character.

Learn more about the park’s last 50 years and how to participate in the celebration by visiting the park website: https://www.nps.gov/care/learn/50th-anniversary.htm

Source: NPS