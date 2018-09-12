Montezuma Castle National Monument invites the public to an evening of music and dancing under the full moon on Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 6:00 pm.

Ryon Polequaptewa will sing and lead a Hopi drum circle while Santo Domingo Pueblo dancers will perform the Butterfly Dance. This will be a visually stunning event you won’t want to miss!

For this free event, the gate will remain open after normal visiting hours until the concert ends at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the picnic area at Montezuma Castle adjacent to the parking lot. Access to the picnic area includes a steep, paved trail and dirt flooring. However, there will be seating available for those with mobility issues above the picnic area and a ranger available to help.

Visitors and the local community are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs as available park seating is limited. The trail will be lined with luminarias to assist with exiting after the concert ends, but visitors should be prepared with flashlights. The park will close to the public at 7:30 p.m.

These events are sponsored by Western National Parks Association, a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. Visitors’ tax-free purchases in WNPA bookstores help WNPA provide direct support to 71 NPS units across the American West. More information can be found at www.wnpa.org.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for over 400 of America’s national parks and monuments and create close-to- home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Montezuma Castle is located off Interstate 17, exit 289, at 2800 N. Montezuma Castle Highway.

Source: NPS