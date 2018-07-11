BOULDER CITY, Nevada – On July 21, 1948, one of America’s most notable aircraft, the B-29 Superfortress, crashed into Lake Mead.

On July 21, 2018, Lake Mead National Recreation Area will look back at the past 70 years to observe the anniversary and recognize the efforts the National Park Service has taken to preserve the plane that remains at the bottom of the lake.

Advertisement

The commemorative event will be held at the Lake Mead Visitor Center July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2-4 p.m.

A panel of experts will discuss why this modified B-29 and its high-altitude atmospheric mission were significant. Speakers include:

Lizette Richardson, superintendent, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Welcome to Lake Mead

Dr. Daniel Bubb, Honors College, University of Nevada – Las Vegas

Macro view of aviation and military history at time of crash in 1948

Dr. David Conlin, chief of National Park Service Submerged Resources Center

The Treasure is the History – Preserving and presenting Lake Mead’s amazing underwater stories

Susan Edwards, research archaeologist and historian, Desert Research Institute

Historical information about the B-29’s mission and why it’s being considered as a National Historic Landmark

Mark Hnat, acting chief ranger, and Toshi Yoshida, park biologist, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Diving experiences in Lake Mead

Jeff Wedding, assistant research archaeologist, Desert Research Institute

Aviation Expert

Guests will also be able to view a short film about the history of the 1948 flight and the subsequent work of the National Park Service, including new underwater footage of the aircraft. Some of the artifacts that have been brought to the surface will be on display, such as oxygen tank cylinders and glass and metal fragments from the plane.

This is a free, family-friendly event. Children who attend can participate in a special program to discover the animals, plants and artifacts that are underwater in America’s national parks. Kids will also have the opportunity to participate in an activity with park rangers and earn their own Underwater Explorer Junior Ranger badge.

Space is limited. To reserve a seat for the 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. program, call 702-293-8691.

Source: NPS