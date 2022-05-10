National Park Service seeks tips from the public to aid investigation of stolen fossils from Capitol Reef National Park

US Park Rangers of Capitol Reef National Park are seeking information from the public to aid in the recovery of irreplaceable paleontological resources and identify those responsible for the vandalism and theft of trace fossils.

Park officials determined that sometime between August 2017 and August 2018, trace reptile track fossils dating from the Triassic period were removed from a trackway within the park.

Up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of those responsible. Information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you have information that could help recover the stolen fossils or that could help identify those responsible, the park asks you to please submit a tip.

You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know:

CALL or TEXT the Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL [email protected]

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

Vandalism hurts. Some of the oldest and most extensive reptile tracks in the western United States are found within Capitol Reef National Park. Fossils preserve the record of life on earth and are exceedingly rare.

https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/care-rfi-05102022.htm