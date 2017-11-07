DEATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park announced plans to open two additional campgrounds for the winter season.

Texas Springs Campground will open on Monday, November 13. Sunset Campground opened November 3. Both campgrounds will remain open until the middle of April.

Advertisement

Campground status:

Furnace Creek (154 sites) – open

Sunset (270 sites) – open

Texas Springs (92 sites) – will open Nov. 13

Stovepipe Wells (190 sites) – open

Emigrant (10 sites) – open

Wildrose (23 sites) – open

Thorndike (6 sites) – open until closed by snow

Mahogany Flat (10 sites) – open until closed by snow

Mesquite Springs (40 sites) – closed due to storm damage

The park expects a large influx of visitors for Thanksgiving week.

Source: NPS