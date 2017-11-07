DEATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park announced plans to open two additional campgrounds for the winter season.
Texas Springs Campground will open on Monday, November 13. Sunset Campground opened November 3. Both campgrounds will remain open until the middle of April.
Campground status:
Furnace Creek (154 sites) – open
Sunset (270 sites) – open
Texas Springs (92 sites) – will open Nov. 13
Stovepipe Wells (190 sites) – open
Emigrant (10 sites) – open
Wildrose (23 sites) – open
Thorndike (6 sites) – open until closed by snow
Mahogany Flat (10 sites) – open until closed by snow
Mesquite Springs (40 sites) – closed due to storm damage
The park expects a large influx of visitors for Thanksgiving week.
