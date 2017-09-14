From the BLM’s Facebook page:

Desert Safety Tip: Visitors need to be careful when exploring the desert during our infrequent, but powerful summer rain events. Last month, Afton Canyon experienced a large flash flood during a one day rain event. As can be seen from the staff gauge readings located in the canyon (see below), this event resulted in a sudden surge of water through the canyon — almost doubling normal water depths over night. As captured by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) monitors, this was a powerful flood event. In fact, this event lead to a derailment of a train going through the canyon at the time. So be sure to be careful when recreating in desert canyons during summer storms! Video by Chris Otahal, BLM.

You can read more about the flood on ABC News here:

http://abc7news.com/flash-flooding-engulfs-parts-of-socal/2273663/

or here:

http://abc7.com/weather/flash-floods-cover-roads-in-mud-damage-homes-in-acton/2273606/

Here is more about the train derailment:

https://www.trainorders.com/discussion/read.php?1,4351472

Source: BLM Facebook