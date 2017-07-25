Delicate Arch Viewpoint Closed

The Delicate Arch Viewpoint is closed due to flooding. The three-mile, physically demanding hike to the arch is still open from the trailhead at Wolfe Ranch.

Garden of Eden and Panorama Point closed to all entry.

Due to construction, Panorama Point and Garden of Eden area are closed to all entry day and night. This closure began July 9. Panorama Point will reopen on July 28th, but Garden of Eden will remain closed through late August.

Roads close Sunday through Thursday nights at 7 pm.

Crews are working on park roads at night through Nov. 30, 2017. Roads close at 7 pm Sunday through Thursday; last entrance is 6:30 pm and you must be out of the park by 7 pm on those nights. Roads reopen at 7 am. The campground is closed through November.



Caution

Extreme Heat! Hike Early or Late & Carry Extra Water

Daily high temperatures in the park are nearing 100°F (38°C) and remaining hot through sundown. Hiking trails have little to no shade. Avoid hiking during the hottest hours of the day (10 am – 5 pm), and drink water and eat salty snacks during your visit.

Source: NPS