DEATH VALLEY, CA – Stovepipe Wells and Texas Springs Campgrounds opened on November 14. At that point, all of Death Valley National Park’s 785 front-country campsites will be open.

Campground fees range from free to $36/night. Eighteen sites at Furnace Creek Campground offer RV hookups.

All campgrounds are first-come, first-served, except Furnace Creek Campground. Campers can reserve for Furnace Creek four days to six months in advance at www.recreation.gov or 877-444-6777.

The Oasis at Death Valley, Stovepipe Wells Resort, and Panamint Springs Resort also offer camping.

Source: NPS