Join Us For the Opening of Our 2017 Season!

Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, 2017

A weekend of events celebrating the life of Marta Becket

Advertisement

**Friday, October 20 at 7pm

Opening performance of the season

Hilda Vazquez, Marta’s protégée,

performs an evening of Dance and Pantomime

Ticket price is $20

For reservations contact: Christine Fossemalle

**Saturday, October 21 at 7pm

Q+A Presented by Emmy Award winning director, Todd Robinson

After the screening of his “Amargosa” documentary, Mr Robinson will be joined by film producers Sidney Sherman and Kenneth A. Carlson

and executive producer Traci Robinson for a Q+A session

Ticket price is $20

For reservations contact: Christine Fossemalle

**Reservations must be made in advance to ensure your seat. Ticket sales on the event days are limited and are on a first come, first served basis.**

The Amargosa Café will be offering a special pre-performance dinner before each event. For reservations, contact amargosacafedvj@gmail.com