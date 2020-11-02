An Exhibition in Celebration of Native American Heritage Month

EC Galleries Presents: A Celebration of Native American Artists Native American Heritage Month November 2020

Art as storytelling and Art as responsibility.

Giving a Voice to Native American Artists

Limited Engagement: November 6, 2020 – November 30, 2020

A Celebration of Native American Artists: Native American Heritage Month November 2020 – Exhibition opens at EC Galleries in Solana Beach beginning Friday, November 6th 2020 and extends through Monday, November 30th 2020. This Retrospective presents the extraordinary artwork & sculpture of world-renowned Native American Artists George Rivera, Raymond Nordwall, LX Lewis, Nacona Burgess and Jeremy Swentzell. The works will be on exhibition both in-gallery and digitally and available for acquisition. A lovely opening reception will take place at the gallery on Friday, November 6 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Attendance is complimentary and RSVPs are suggested at 800-599-7111.

EC Gallery

212 South Cedros Avenue

Solana Beach, California 92075