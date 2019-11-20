SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park’s Trail Crew has successfully removed remnants of a weekend rockfall and the world-famous trail has reopened ahead of schedule.

The Angels Landing Trail was assessed on Sunday, November 17, 2019, following a rockfall on Saturday, November 16th on the chained section of the trail. Several unstable rocks, one the size of a refrigerator, had fallen to obstruct a particularly narrow section of the trail.

The National Park Service began rock removal on Monday, November 18th and completed their work Tuesday afternoon, November 19th, slightly ahead of the winter storm that is predicted to reach the park tonight.

Hikers can access the strenuous, 5.4 mile roundtrip hike from Shuttle Stop 6, The Grotto.

Source: NPS