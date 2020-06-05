UPDATE (June 5, 2020) – As California State Parks begins working with locals on a phased and regionally-driven approach to increase access to state park units where compliance with state and local public health ordinances can be achieved, it is important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household. Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Here are some guidelines for people visiting Anza-Borrego Desert State Park:
What is open now?
Anza- Borrego Desert SP is open to the public for day-use activities only from sunrise to sunset. The park remains closed to camping (developed and primitive).
- Backcountry Unpaved Roads for day-use activities that do not lead into Ocotillo Wells.
- Hell Hole Day-use Area
- Sunrise Trail Head Parking / Day-use Areas
- Very limited parking is now available to the public.
What is currently closed at this park and throughout the State Park System?
At this park:
- Camping (developed and primitive)
- Backcountry Unpaved Roads that lead into Ocotillo Wells
- Open Dispersed Backcountry Camping
- Peg Leg Primitive Camping Area
- Culp Valley Primitive Camping Area
- Coyote Canyon Above 3rd Crossing
- North Coyote Canyon / Turkey Track Access Gate
- Borrego Palm Canyon Day-use and Campground
- Tamarisk Grove Campground Campgrounds
- Arroyo Salado Primitive Camp
- Blair Valley Primitive Camp
- Yaqui Pass Primitive Camp
- Yaqui Well Primitive Camp
- Bow Willow Primitive Camp
- Mt. Palm Springs Primitive Camp
- Fish Creek Primitive Camp
- High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers.
- Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.
Statewide:
- Campgrounds.
- High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers.
- Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.
Are there any new visitor guidelines?
Yes, please see below:
- Stay Local: Stay close to home. Walk or bike into the park. Parking is very limited. Do not take road trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states.
- Stay Active: Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails.
- Stay Safer at 6 Feet: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors will be asked to leave if there are too many people at the park, beach or on trails to allow for the required physical distance.
- Stay Clean: Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash.
- Stay Covered: wear a face covering whenever you are within six feet of another person who is not a member of your family or household.
Thank you for your patience and continued support of California State Parks as we work to limit your risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the outdoors.
Source: California State Parks