UPDATE (June 5, 2020) – As California State Parks begins working with locals on a phased and regionally-driven approach to increase access to state park units where compliance with state and local public health ordinances can be achieved, it is important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household. Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some guidelines for people visiting Anza-Borrego Desert State Park:

What is open now?

Anza- Borrego Desert SP is open to the public for day-use activities only from sunrise to sunset. The park remains closed to camping (developed and primitive).

Backcountry Unpaved Roads for day-use activities that do not lead into Ocotillo Wells.

Hell Hole Day-use Area

Sunrise Trail Head Parking / Day-use Areas

Very limited parking is now available to the public.

What is currently closed at this park and throughout the State Park System?

At this park:

Camping (developed and primitive)

Backcountry Unpaved Roads that lead into Ocotillo Wells

Open Dispersed Backcountry Camping

Peg Leg Primitive Camping Area

Culp Valley Primitive Camping Area

Coyote Canyon Above 3rd Crossing

North Coyote Canyon / Turkey Track Access Gate

Borrego Palm Canyon Day-use and Campground

Tamarisk Grove Campground Campgrounds

Arroyo Salado Primitive Camp

Blair Valley Primitive Camp

Yaqui Pass Primitive Camp

Yaqui Well Primitive Camp

Bow Willow Primitive Camp

Mt. Palm Springs Primitive Camp

Fish Creek Primitive Camp

High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers.

Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.

Statewide:

Campgrounds.

High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers.

Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.

Are there any new visitor guidelines?

Yes, please see below:

Stay Local: Stay close to home. Walk or bike into the park. Parking is very limited. Do not take road trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states.

Stay close to home. Walk or bike into the park. Parking is very limited. Do not take road trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states. Stay Active: Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails.

Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails. Stay Safer at 6 Feet: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors will be asked to leave if there are too many people at the park, beach or on trails to allow for the required physical distance.

Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors will be asked to leave if there are too many people at the park, beach or on trails to allow for the required physical distance. Stay Clean: Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash.

Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash. Stay Covered: wear a face covering whenever you are within six feet of another person who is not a member of your family or household.

Thank you for your patience and continued support of California State Parks as we work to limit your risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the outdoors.

Source: California State Parks