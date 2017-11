Borrego Springs, Calif. — California State Parks will begin to collecting day use fees at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park visitor center starting on November 3, 2017.

Day Use fee is $10 per vehicle and will be collected on Fridays through Sundays and holidays.

The day use fee ticket is valid at any State Park in the Colorado Desert District or the State Park System for the date of purchase.

Source: California State Parks