Fruita, CO – On Saturday, October 20, 2018, Colorado National Monument will be hosting Archeology Day. Family-friendly activities are planned from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the visitor center on Rim Rock Drive, 4 miles from the Fruita entrance station.

To celebrate the human history of the monument, going back 13,000 years, National Park Service staff and volunteers will help children of all ages weave ropes, grind corn, create pictographs and throw an atlatl. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn how archeologists use their discoveries to solve the mysteries of the past.

Advertisement

Fall hours are in effect at the park. The visitor center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. There is a $15 entrance fee. All America the Beautiful passes including the Fourth Grade Pass are honored. For additional information about Colorado National Monument please visit www.nps.gov/colm or call 970-858-3617, ext. 360.

Source: NPS