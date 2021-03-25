Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Announce Expanded Visitor Center Hours and Available Permits

April 23, 2021 – MOAB, UT— The arrival of spring brings extended hours of operation for Arches and Canyonlands national parks’ visitor centers and the renewed availability of Fiery Furnace permits and backcountry camping permits at Arches.

Starting April 1, 2021, Arches Visitor Center, Canyonlands’ Island in the Sky Visitor Center, and Canyonlands’ The Needles Visitor Center will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Rangers provide orientation and trip-planning assistance on front patios, and park bookstores offer quality educational materials and souvenir items for sale. Theaters and museum exhibits remain closed.

Starting April 5, 2021, overnight backcountry permits for Arches National Park will be issued in person only at the Backcountry Permit Office. The Backcountry Permit Office is located two miles south of Moab at 2282 SW Resource Blvd. Permits may be obtained up to seven days before the trip start date and are issued from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. daily (except federal holidays). Each permit is limited to seven people, up to three nights per campsite, for a total of seven nights. Permits cost $7 per person. Backcountry permits for Arches National Park will not be issued at Arches Visitor Center.

Starting May 4, 2021, Self-Guided Fiery Furnace Exploration permits will be available for reservation on www.Recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. Permits may be reserved up to seven days in advance and must be reserved at least two days prior to the trip date. Group size is limited to six people and children under age five are not allowed. Permits cost $6 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 5-12, and $3 for holders of Interagency Senior Passes or Access Passes. Fiery Furnace permits are valid for a specified date and for day-use only (sunrise to sunset). Permits reserved in advance must be picked up in person at Arches Visitor Center, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. from the morning before up to the morning of the trip. All members of the hiking party must be present to watch a required educational video. Fiery Furnace Self-Guided Exploration Permits are for private use only; commercial groups are not permitted in the Fiery Furnace.

To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, the NPS has implemented a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners, and contractors. Face masks are required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also required outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, parking lots, pull-offs, and overlooks, visitor center patios, and common areas in the campground. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources, and uphold this requirement.

Source: NPS