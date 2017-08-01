The National Park Service is seeking public comment on a proposal to raise individual and motorcycle entrance fees in 2018.

The fee increase proposal is part of a larger National Park Service (NPS) initiative to standardize fees for park units offering similar visitor services and experiences. The new revenue from the fee increases will be used to provide enhanced visitor services including repair and maintenance of facilities, capital improvements, enhanced amenities, resource protection, and additional visitor programs and services. Under the fee increase proposal, the cost of entering Arches or Canyonlands national parks would change to:

Proposed Entrance Fee Rates

Type of Entrance Fee Current Fee Proposed Fee Individual

(including entry by foot or bicycle) $10/person $12/person Motorcycle $15/motorcycle $20/motorcycle Private Vehicle $25/vehicle no change

All entrance receipts are valid for up to seven days at the park where they were purchased. The Southeast Utah National Parks Annual Pass ($50.00) is valid for one year through the month of purchase and admits one (1) private, non-commercial vehicle or the pass holder to Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or to holders of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual, Senior, Access or Military passes.

Both Arches and Canyonlands national parks are strong economic engines for the surrounding area. In 2016, nearly 2.4 million park visitors contributed $309 million dollars to the local economy, and supported over 3,800 jobs related to tourism.

Comments regarding these fee increase proposals may be submitted electronically on the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at:

http://parkplanning.nps.gov/arch_fee_increase_2018

http://parkplanning.nps.gov/cany_fee_increase_2018

Comments may also be sent to: National Park Service, Southeast Utah Group, Attn: Planning and Compliance Coordinator, 2282 S. West Resource Blvd, Moab, Utah 84532. Faxed comments may be sent to (435) 719-2300.

Feedback from these comments will determine how, or if, fee increases will be implemented.

Deadline for comments on the proposed fee increase is September 1, 2017.

Source: NPS