Arches National Park Selected as a 2021 Leave No Trace Hot Spot

March 11, 2021 – MOAB, UT— In 2021, as visitation to outdoor spaces continues to grow exponentially, Arches National Park has been chosen to be a Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Arches is 1 of 10 diverse and popular national, state, and local parks identified in need of leave no trace solutions. In March and September a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service to provide area visitors, land managers, volunteers and the local community with information, service work and education to reduce impacts in the outdoors and to recreate responsibly.

Leave No Trace selects Hot Spot locations each year: popular outdoor areas across the country that have experienced heavy recreational use and human-created impacts, including excessive trash, damage to vegetation, trail erosion, disturbance to wildlife and more.

“Hot Spot areas are damaged but can recover again with a motivated community and a comprehensive infusion of Leave No Trace programs” said Dana Watts, Executive Director of Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. “By identifying and working with Hot Spots and their communities across the country, Leave No Trace can rapidly move toward recovering and protecting the places we all cherish at a time when the outdoors has proven more critical than ever,” according to Erin Collier, one of the Subaru/Leave No Trace Team members who will be onsite to lead the work.

“Our goal is to ensure visitors to Arches National Park can experience the park in the most natural state possible. By providing visitors with information on how they can protect the park we hope it will transfer over to fewer impacts to the park as well as all other public lands they visit” said Keri Nelson, Backcountry Coordinator for Arches National Park.