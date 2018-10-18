On Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Troop 1A of the Arizona Rough Riders Historical Association will commemorate the 160th birthday and accomplishments of President Theodore Roosevelt and the contributions of northern Arizona’s all-volunteer “Rough Riders” of the Spanish-American War of 1898.

Visitors will have an opportunity to discuss the era with members of Troop 1A, and review period military gear, dress, and accessories of the late 1800s. A lady of Troop 1A will talk about women’s contributions to the war.

Advertisement

Birthday cake will be served at noon. At 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., members of Troop 1A will outline Colonel Roosevelt’s military career including his recruiting, training, and leading of the First Volunteer Cavalry of the Spanish-American War. The life of Prescott’s William Owen (Buckey) O’Neill, the first citizen to volunteer and also the Captain of Troop A will also be addressed. The commemorative group will give informal presentations on the war, the era, social norms, and contributions of northern Arizona’s Troop A; the first volunteers in the country to fill recruitment quotas in 1898.

Regular admission fees apply, but there is no additional charge for the special program. All Federal recreation passes are accepted; children age 15 and under are free.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located off I-17, exit 289 at 2800 Montezuma Castle Road, Camp Verde. For additional information, call the Montezuma Castle Visitor Center at 928-567-3322, extension 0.

Source: NPS