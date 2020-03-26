Arizona State Parks and Trails remains committed to providing safe outdoor recreation spaces for visitors to the parks. Over the past several days, we’ve made changes to our operations to address COVID-19 and the health and wellness of our staff, volunteers and visitors.

Arizona State Parks and trails follows the guidance of the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). At this time, all events and group gatherings in the parks have been cancelled through May 8. Our historic parks are closed to the public, as are gift shops and visitor centers. Our trails and campgrounds are open.

It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure the parks, trails, and campgrounds are being used safely to allow people to enjoy the mental and physical benefits these spaces provide.

Please follow the personal guidelines set by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC:

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently. When soap and a sink are not available, please use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Prepare for limited access to buildings and group areas.

Avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.

For RV travelers:

Clean surfaces inside your RV daily, including steering wheel, doorknobs, light switches, handles, and dash controls.

Wash, don’t shake, dirty laundry.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Bring your own cleaning supplies.

For hikers:

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands before you go and carry hand sanitizer.

Maintain a six-foot distance from other people while on the trail. If the trail is too crowded, try a different location.

Bring your own water and don’t share water bottles.

Pack out your own trash to protect park employees and other hikers.

Don’t take unnecessary risks. Emergency responders may be limited.

Source: Arizona State Parks