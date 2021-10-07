Backcountry Users Advised on Changes in Water Availability Beginning October 11

Effective October 11, 2021, the National Park Service (NPS) will begin shutting off water to the upper Bright Angel and North Kaibab Trails.

Water filling stations will be shut off for the season along the Bright Angel and North Kaibab trails affecting Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile rest houses on the Bright Angel Trail and Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail. This adjustment is necessary due to an incoming cold front and projected freezing overnight temperatures which will impact the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline.

Water filling stations will continue to be available at the following locations along the Bright Angel and North Kaibab trails:

North Kaibab Trail

North Kaibab Trailhead (will shut off for the season on November 1)

Manzanita Day Use Area

Cottonwood Campground

Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

Phantom Ranch

Campground restroom or River restroom

Bright Angel Trail

Bright Angel Trailhead

Indian Garden and Plateau Point

Information on Corridor Trail water availability is available on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm

Source: NPS