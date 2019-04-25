Borrego Springs, CA: AdventureCORPS®, Inc. – organizers of the world-famous Badwater 135 Ultramarathon from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney in July – hosts the BADWATER® Salton Sea 81-Mile Ultramarathon annually on the last weekend of April. The seventh annual edition takes place this weekend on Sunday-Monday, April 28-29, 2019. This remarkable event challenges teams of two or three ultrarunners – running together as duos or trios for the duration, NOT in a relay – to tackle an unimaginable traverse of Southern California deserts and mountains. The race begins at 630am on Sunday morning (PST) and concludes up to 28 hours later.

One hundred and ten runners, comprising 43 two- or three-person teams, will compete, representing twenty-five US states and fifteen nationalities: Armenia, Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and USA.

The 81-mile (130km) BADWATER Salton Sea route begins on the shores of the seemingly post-apocalyptic Salton Sea in Salton City, CA at an elevation of 234 feet below sea level and traverses two mountain ranges to its finish line atop Palomar Mountain, the almost tallest mountain in San Diego County at an elevation of 5500 feet. There is a total elevation gain of over 9000 feet along the route. Eight of the 81 race miles pass through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park on a single track trail known as the California Riding and Hiking Trail from Borrego Springs to near Ranchita, creating a race route which is a mix of road and trail. Each team of runners is accompanied by a personal support team. The race is headquartered at the Borrego Springs Resort, and then The Lodge at Palomar Mountain.

Source: AdventureCORPS