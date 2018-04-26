Follow the “live” webcast with real-time GPS Tracking!

AdventureCORPS®, Inc. – organizers of the world-famous Badwater 135 Ultramarathon from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney in July – hosts the BADWATER® Salton Sea 81-Mile Ultramarathon annually on the last weekend of April. The sixth annual edition takes place this weekend on Sunday-Monday, April 29-30, 2018. This remarkable event challenges teams of two or three ultrarunners – running together as duos or trios for the duration, NOT in a relay – to tackle an unimaginable traverse of Southern California deserts and mountains. The race begins at 630am on Sunday morning (PST) and concludes up to 28 hours later.

Advertisement

Ninety-six runners, comprising 37 two- or three-person teams, will compete, representing twenty-two US states and eleven nationalities (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, United Kingdom, and USA).

The 81-mile (130km) BADWATER Salton Sea route begins on the shores of the seemingly post-apocalyptic Salton Sea in Salton City, CA at an elevation of 234 feet below sea level and traverses two mountain ranges to its finish line atop Palomar Mountain, the almost tallest mountain in San Diego County at an elevation of 5500 feet. There is a total elevation gain of over 9000 feet. Eight of the 81 race miles pass through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park on a single track trail known as the California Riding and Hiking Trail from near Borrego Springs to near Ranchita, creating a race route which is a mix of road and trail. Each team of runners is accompanied by a personal support team.

Race sponsors include Farm to Feet, the Official Sock of Badwater®, along with Joshua Tree Products, and ZombieRunner.com.

FOLLOWING THE RACE

Race Webcast (including live GPS tracking of all teams): http://www.badwater.com/2018-badwater-salton-sea-webcast/

Time Splits: http://dbase.adventurecorps.com/resultsSaltonSea.php?ss_eid=87&ss=Go

Race Roster: http://dbase.adventurecorps.com/roster.php?ss_eid=87&ss=Go

Images: https://www.flickr.com/photos/chriskostman/albums

More Images: https://www.flickr.com/photos/adventurecorps/albums

Official Hashtags: #‎BadwaterSS and #BadwaterSaltonSea

Twitter: @Badwater

Instagram: @BadwaterHQ and @ChrisKostman

Live webcam at the finish line (app 900pm Sunday night to 1030am Monday morning): http://www.ustream.tv/channel/badwater

RACE MAGAZINE

Download the Spring 2018 issue of BADWATER Magazine, a full-color, 48-page issue in PDF format featuring both Badwater Salton Sea and Badwater Cape Fear, along with their incredible settings, at this link:

http://www.adventurecorps.com/downloads/bw/2018May.pdf

BADWATER ULTRA CUP

This race is the second leg in the three-event race series known as the Badwater Ultra Cup which includes Badwater Cape Fear in March, Badwater Salton Sea in April, and the Badwater 135 in July. This year, 14 remarkable athletes are attempting the Badwater Ultra Cup:

Tom Atwell, 51, San Diego, CA

Matt Barker, 43, of Palm Desert, CA

Lesli Carboni, 44, of Sacramento, CA

Marylou Corino, 40, of Georgetown, Ontario, Canada

Kayla Delk, 31, of Greeneville, TN

Kevin Delk, 35, of Greeneville, TN

Luigi Dessy, 40, of Ponce, Puerto Rico

Andrew Glaze, 40, of Redlands, CA

Joshua Holmes, 40, of Los Angeles, CA

Ashley Lindsey, 36, of Capitola, CA

Dan McHugh, 47, of Key Largo, FL

Patsy Ramirez-Arroyo, 52, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Ray Sanchez, 51, of Sacramento, CA

Angel Vega, 45, of Gilbert, AZ (but really from Puerto Rico!)

AdventureCORPS®, Inc. is an athlete-run firm producing and promoting ultra-endurance sports events and BADWATER®, the world’s toughest brand and the world’s toughest races. Adventure is our way of life. AdventureCORPS’ world-class events for athlete-adventurers include epic races such as the BADWATER® 135, BADWATER® SALTON SEA, BADWATER® CAPE FEAR, and other events. Our products include Badwater® Apparel, Badwater® Skin Care, Badwater® Gear, as well as other lifestyle items and services. Founded in 1984 by Chris Kostman, this group effort is dedicated to exploring the inner and outer universes, seeking adventure, energy, and insight both in daily life and “out there.”

AdventureCORPS is a member of One Percent For The Planet and supports Challenged Athletes Foundation, The Conservation Alliance, and Bald Head Island Conservancy.

Source: AdventureCorps