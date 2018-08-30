- Around 10 a.m. Thursday, August 23, a family of four from Washington encountered a bear a half mile up the Divide Trail, southeast of Old Faithful.
- The son, 10, ran away from the bear when it charged out of vegetation towards the family.
- The bear chased the boy and knocked him to the ground.
- The parents effectively deployed bear spray about five feet from the bear’s face. Thereafter, the bear shook its head and left the area.
- After the incident, the family walked back to the trailhead, drove to the Old Faithful Ranger Station, and were directed to the nearby clinic.
- The 10-year-old suffered an injured wrist, puncture wounds to the back and wounds around the buttocks. He was transferred to the Big Sky Medical Center.
- Law enforcement and bear management staff responded immediately to the area and are currently investigating the incident, including looking for sign that would identify the bear species.
- The Spring Creek and Divide trails are temporarily closed.
- All of Yellowstone National Park is bear habitat: from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful. Please prepare for bear encounters no matter where you go. Reduce your risk of a bear encounter by carrying bear spray. Be alert, make noise, hike in groups of three or more, do not run if you encounter a bear and stand your ground if charged by a bear. Learn more at go.nps.gov/yellbearsafety.
- There has not been a reported bear attack in Yellowstone since 2015. On average, one bear attack per year occurs in the park.
- News media: there are no images of this incident.
Source: NPS