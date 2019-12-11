BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX – Big Bend National Park invites the public to join in a grand opening celebration of new exhibits at the Magdalena House in the Castolon Historic District. The event will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m. and include brief statements from park management, light refreshments, and an opportunity to meet descendants of Magdalena Silvas.

The new exhibits highlight the rich history of the area’s binational/bicultural border. Historic photos and bilingual informational panels inside the Magdalena House tell the story of Magdalena Silvas and her family, and provide visitors with opportunities to learn how rural families lived, worked, and cooperated in this remote area 100 years ago.

The Castolon Historic District is located in the western side of Big Bend National Park. It includes some of the oldest standing buildings in the park which help tell stories of the pioneer and military past of the area. Services have recently returned to the site, after a fast moving wildfire severely damaged two historic structures last May. For more information, visit: https://www.nps.gov/bibe/learn/historyculture/castolon.htm.

