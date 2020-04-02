CALIFORNIA DESERT DISTRICT
The BLM is temporarily closing developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in the California Desert District.

Barstow Field Office

  • Afton Canyon Campground
  • Borehole
  • Desert Discovery Center
  • El Mirage Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area
  • Owl Canyon Campground
  • Sawtooth Canyon Campground

El Centro Field Office

  • Cottonwood West and East Campgrounds
  • Hot Springs Day Use Area (including parking lot, tubs and pool)
  • Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area – the following sites within the recreation area are closed:
    • All campgrounds and areas adjacent to Gecko Road (including Cement Flats, all camping pads, Gecko Campground, Keyhole Campground, and Roadrunner Campground)
    • Osborne Overlook Day Use and Camping Area
  • Lark Canyon Off-Highway Vehicle Day Use Area
  • Lark Canyon Upper and Lower Campgrounds

Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office

  • Big Morongo Preserve
  • Coachella Valley Preserve
  • Coon Hollow Campground
  • Corn Springs Campground
  • Dos Palmas Preserve
  • Painted Canyon (restrooms only)
  • Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center
  • Wiley’s Well Campground

Ridgecrest Field Office

  • Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area
  • Dove Springs OHV Area
  • Fossil Falls Campground
  • Jawbone Canyon OHV Area

Source: BLM

