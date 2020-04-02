CALIFORNIA DESERT DISTRICT

The BLM is temporarily closing developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in the California Desert District.

Barstow Field Office

Afton Canyon Campground

Borehole

Desert Discovery Center

El Mirage Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area

Owl Canyon Campground

Sawtooth Canyon Campground

El Centro Field Office

Cottonwood West and East Campgrounds

Hot Springs Day Use Area (including parking lot, tubs and pool)

Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area – the following sites within the recreation area are closed: All campgrounds and areas adjacent to Gecko Road (including Cement Flats, all camping pads, Gecko Campground, Keyhole Campground, and Roadrunner Campground) Osborne Overlook Day Use and Camping Area

Lark Canyon Off-Highway Vehicle Day Use Area

Lark Canyon Upper and Lower Campgrounds

Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office

Big Morongo Preserve

Coachella Valley Preserve

Coon Hollow Campground

Corn Springs Campground

Dos Palmas Preserve

Painted Canyon (restrooms only)

Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center

Wiley’s Well Campground

Ridgecrest Field Office

Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area

Dove Springs OHV Area

Fossil Falls Campground

Jawbone Canyon OHV Area

Source: BLM