CALIFORNIA DESERT DISTRICT
The BLM is temporarily closing developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in the California Desert District.
Barstow Field Office
- Afton Canyon Campground
- Borehole
- Desert Discovery Center
- El Mirage Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area
- Owl Canyon Campground
- Sawtooth Canyon Campground
El Centro Field Office
- Cottonwood West and East Campgrounds
- Hot Springs Day Use Area (including parking lot, tubs and pool)
- Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area – the following sites within the recreation area are closed:
- All campgrounds and areas adjacent to Gecko Road (including Cement Flats, all camping pads, Gecko Campground, Keyhole Campground, and Roadrunner Campground)
- Osborne Overlook Day Use and Camping Area
- Lark Canyon Off-Highway Vehicle Day Use Area
- Lark Canyon Upper and Lower Campgrounds
Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office
- Big Morongo Preserve
- Coachella Valley Preserve
- Coon Hollow Campground
- Corn Springs Campground
- Dos Palmas Preserve
- Painted Canyon (restrooms only)
- Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center
- Wiley’s Well Campground
Ridgecrest Field Office
- Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area
- Dove Springs OHV Area
- Fossil Falls Campground
- Jawbone Canyon OHV Area
Source: BLM
