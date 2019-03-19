The Mojave Desert is at a higher elevation than much of the surrounding desert, thus we get our blooms later due to cooler weather. There are no orange poppies yet but we have these beautiful flowers everywhere. Joshua trees are starting to bloom at just over 2,000 feet elevation above sea level. Enjoy purple white and the yellow of the Hi-Desert and come visit Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley. All of these blooms are near Copper Mountain College, I took these photos during my lunch…. 🙂

Take It Easy,

Mojave (Jeff)