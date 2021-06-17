Boater Fatality on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park-June 2021

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Monday, June 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Grand Canyon National Park was alerted to a personal locator beacon activation from a non-commercial river trip near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center then received a report that CPR was in progress.

James Crocker, 59, of Lakewood, Colorado, entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid, Colorado River mile 77. Members of the group pulled him out of the water, noted he was unresponsive, and began CPR. Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Crocker was on day six of a multi-day private boating trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS