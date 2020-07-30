Boating Accident and Fatality in Warm Creek Area of Lake Powell

On July 28, 2020, at approximately 1:20 a.m. the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch Center received a report of a boating accident and missing person on Lake Powell. Witnesses reported the victim was part of a group of people camping overnight in a houseboat on the shoreline of Lake Powell in the Warm Creek area, in Kane County, Utah. It was reported the victim decided to take a wave boat out, the boat hit a rock next to camp and the boat flipped. A quick but unsuccessful search for the victim was conducted by Classic Air Medical. After daybreak, National Park Service Rangers were dispatched and the search continued. The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team was deployed and the victim was recovered on July 28 in 12 feet of water.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Hall, a 46-year old male from Saratoga Springs, Utah. Condolences are expressed to the victim’s family and friends.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and medical investigator conducted a death investigation, after which Mosdell Mortuary transported the victim to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy. The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Boaters are reminded to exercise caution and that boating at night is very dangerous. Boating safety information is available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/safety.htm, and Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat

Source: NPS