Body Found in Joshua Tree National Park

On Monday, January 17, 2022, at approximately 9:50am, National Park Service responded to a report of a deceased man in the area of the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Rangers located the 35-year-old San Diego man at the base of the Sentinal Wall a short distance from the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Responding agencies were Morongo Basin Paramedics, and Riverside County. An interagency investigation is ongoing, led by Riverside County Coroner’s Office. Once the investigation is complete more details will be released.

Source: NPS

DesertUSA reminds everyone to stay safe in the desert.

Share your plans. Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to be back. Let them know your route, the type of vehicle you will drive, and communication methods you will use. Leave a map, and do not change your plans without letting someone know. Leave the following information, in writing, with someone whom you will notify upon your return:

your route and destination,

vehicle description,

traveling companions,

any potential health issues, and

what type of emergency supplies you already have with you, including medications.

Do not depend exclusively on a cellular/mobile phone. They don’t always work in remote areas. If you are in doubt, check with your service provider or the link below to confirm coverage areas. It is wise to be skeptical of promises made about battery life and coverage area. Load apps that will help you in an emergency.

Read more: https://www.desertusa.com/desert-activity/desert-survival-tips.html