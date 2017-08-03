Grand Canyon, AZ- On Wednesday afternoon search and rescue crews located a body believed to be Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth, TX. Beadle who was reported missing on August 1 failed to arrive at Bright Angel Campground, where she had a reservation.

Crews located the body near the Black Bridge at the bottom of Grand Canyon, approximately ¾ mile from Phantom Ranch.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available.

Source: NPS