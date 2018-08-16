SPRINGDALE, UT – A body was located at the end of Deertrap Mountain Trail in Zion National Park. The backpack and clothing description match that of missing hiker, 47 year old Maurice Harris. Deertrap Mountain Trail is a dead end spur off of the East Rim Trail. Mr. Harris was last seen at the trailhead of East Rim Trail heading toward the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop in Zion Canyon on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

The intensive interagency search included; Kane County Search and Rescue, Washington County Search and Rescue, Zion National Park Search and Rescue, canine crews from Kane and Washington Counties, and helicopters from Grand Canyon National Park and Utah Department of Public Safety. Over 40 people were involved in the search. The park is currently making plans to safely recover Mr. Harris’ body.

“This is an extremely sad event,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Our thoughts go out to Mr. Harris’ family and friends.”

Source: NPS