Body Recovered at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Tuesday, February 23, 2021 the National Park Service located a body below the rim near Trailview Overlook along the Hermit Road.

The body was recovered and has been identified as Lillian Meyn, age 31, of Woodside, California. Body recovery teams were able to reach the victim, who was located approximately 300 feet below the rim, earlier this morning. On February 22, Meyn was reported missing by a family member. Later that day Meyn’s vehicle was located on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS