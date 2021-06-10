Body Recovered in Mystery Canyon of Zion National Park

June 6, 2021 – SPRINGDALE, UT – Zion National Park rangers recovered the body of 26-year-old female in Mystery Canyon this evening, Sunday, June 6. On Saturday afternoon, a search and rescue was initiated based upon a report from park visitors, that they found a lone female canyoneer that had fallen 50 to 80 feet in Mystery Canyon. According to the preliminary investigation, the female was canyoneering in Mystery Canyon, and sustained injures consistent with a high elevation fall. A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene but unable to extricate the Patient due to the steep, narrow canyon walls. Park Medics were able to reach the Patient shortly before she succumbed to her injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.

Source: NPS