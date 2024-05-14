Body Recovered on Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park

On Friday, May 10, National Park Service personnel were notified of a body in the Colorado River near river mile 6.
Park rangers responded and recovered the body which was transported to Lees Ferry and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. Initial information indicates the body is that of missing person Thomas L. Robison. The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification.
Thomas Robison, 58, of Santa Fe, NM was believed to have attempted travel down the Colorado River with his dog on a wooden raft and abandoned his personal vehicle at Lees Ferry. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
No additional information is available at this time.
-NPS-