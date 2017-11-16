Grand Canyon, AZ– On Friday, November 10 at approximately noon, the National Park Service located a body below the rim on the Rim Trail, between Pipe Creek and Mather Point. The body of a Caucasian male was recovered and is believed to be that of a Michael Legus, 39 of Tooele, UT. Mr. Legus was reported missing by a friend on October 31. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.

Source: NPS