BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX – The Boquillas Port of Entry within Big Bend National Park, providing access to the town of Boquillas, Coahuila, Mexico, as well as the protected areas of Maderas del Carmen, Ocampo, and Cañon de Santa Elena, will start winter hours of operation beginning Saturday, November 2nd, 2019.

Pedestrians will be able to access the port between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

OPEN: Wednesdays through Sundays.

CLOSED: Mondays and Tuesdays.

During the transition from summer to winter schedule, the crossing will be:

open November 1-3 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

closed November 4-5 (Monday, Tuesday).

Visitors can cross to Boquillas by foot (during low water) or by rowboat ferry (for a fee). This Port of Entry does not accommodate vehicle crossing or commercial importation of products. Passports, passport cards, or other official travel documentation is required.

The Boquillas Port of Entry is operated cooperatively by the National Park Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The facility is staffed by National Park Rangers who can assist travelers with information about visiting the area.

Source: NPS