BOULDER CITY, Nevada – The Boulder Beach Campground at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will undergo $3.4 million in improvements over the next few months.

Construction is scheduled to begin Nov. 27 and will include the rehabilitation of 73 campsites in Loop D and the northwest section, along with the campground roads, and the sanitation and potable water refill stations. Shade structures will also be added to the group sites.

Advertisement

“Boulder Beach Campground has been recognized as one of the 50 best campgrounds in the west. These improvements will modernize and enhance the visitor experience even more while reducing deferred maintenance,” said Lizette Richardson, superintendent, Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

In Loop D and the northwest section, the existing asphalt pads will be removed and the sites will be regraded and replaced with concrete that can accommodate modern-sized RVs. The picnic tables, fire rings and grills will also be replaced, and multiple sites will be made fully-accessible.

“We made similar improvements to Loops A, B and C in 2013,” said Richardson. “We are pleased to be able to complete the Boulder Beach Campground Rehabilitation. These are your fee dollars at work.”

As part of the project, the campground roads will be repaved. The new sanitation and water refill stations will be accessible, low maintenance and simple to operate.

At various times during this period, portions of the campground will be closed to the public. Areas not under construction will remain open. While the sanitation station is under construction, visitors will be directed to use the sanitation station at Las Vegas Bay that is approximately 10 miles away.

Additional campsites are also located nearby at Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay. Lake Mead RV Village is not impacted by this project and will remain open for RV camping.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 27.

Funding for the project was provided by park entrance fees and the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act. The contractor is Premier Engineering Corporation from Chandler, Arizona.

“Thank you for your patience during this construction period. These improvements will be enjoyed for generations,” said Richardson.