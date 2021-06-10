Bridge and Tunnel Construction Project Updates at Zion National Park

Zion National Park tunnel project ending and bridge construction starting this week.

June 8, 2021 – SPRINGDALE, UT – Construction for the bridge and tunnel preservation project started in April 2021. In 2017, bridges and tunnels along the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway were inspected and are considered safe, but attention is recommended to increase service life and avoid major rehabilitation needs. The main goals of this project include general maintenance, historic preservation, and updating traffic safety devices.

Construction is scheduled to end on the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, Friday, June 11, 2021, at 5:00 AM MDT.

Construction on the North Fork Virgin River Bridge also referred to as the Canyon Junction Bridge, will start June 8, 2021. This construction will occur during normal business hours so visitors should anticipate minor traffic delays. One lane of vehicle travel will be provided throughout the construction period on the bridge.

The Switchback Repair Project on the Zion – Mount Carmel Highway west of the tunnels started last Sunday, June 6, 2021. This project construction occurs from 8:00 PM MDT to approximately 6:00 AM MDT. Starting next week visitors should anticipate one-way traffic in this area of the park. Proceeding with construction at night is anticipated to decrease traffic congestion, reduce visitor impacts, as well as facilitate safe and efficient working environment for the construction crew.

Construction of the 1.1-mile Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel began in the late 1920’s and was completed in 1930. At the time that the tunnel was dedicated, on July 4, 1930, it was the longest tunnel of its type in the United States. The purpose of building the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel (and the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway) was to create direct access to Bryce Canyon and Grand Canyon from Zion National Park. Today the tunnel is basically the same as it was upon its completion over eighty years ago. This preservation project will improve the safety of the bridges and tunnels in Zion National Park.

Source: NPS