BRYCE, UT – During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Some park roads, lookouts and trails at Bryce Canyon National Park will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

Due to a generous donation from the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association (BCNHA), the Bryce Canyon National Park Visitor Center will remain open (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at least through January 10th. BCNHA Director and CEO Gayle Pollock stated, “If you’ve already made plans to visit the park, please know that we are working shoulder to shoulder with the National Park Service and local partners to provide a safe and memorable visit. This is an exceptional time of year to experience the natural solitude and stunning snow-covered rock formations that make Bryce Canyon a world-renowned destination.”

The General Store and Sunset Motel portion of the Bryce Canyon Lodge will also remain open through January 1st. Both Sunrise and Sunset Points will remain accessible. Inspiration and Bryce Points as well as points to the south will not be accessible. North Campground remains closed.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled, including full moon hikes, geology talks and rim walks.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown

Source: NPS