Effective Wednesday, May 6th Bryce Canyon National Park will begin increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Reopening Access to the Park

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, Bryce Canyon will reopen access to:

The main park road and all viewpoints to Rainbow Point

Restrooms at Sunset Point (only restrooms open within the park)

Trails within the Bryce Amphitheater area

With public health in mind, the following facilities will remain closed:

Park Visitor Center and fee booths

Park campgrounds

Mossy Cave parking and trail area

Backcountry trails including the Under the Rim trail and campsites

Park concessions facilities

Camping Reservations

All campground reservations for the month of May have been cancelled and are in the process of being fully refunded.

Visitor and Resource Protection Rangers are conducting regular and targeted patrols to enforce closures and park regulations

Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations authorizes a maximum ﬁne of $5,000 and up to six months in prison for misdemeanor violations.

National Park Service Public Health Service Officers Recommend that Everyone Should Take the Following Routine Precautions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use >60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or do so into your elbow. Dispose of the tissue and wash your hands again.

In the office, keep 6 feet of separation between yourself and others to reduce the potential spread of infection.

Use virtual tools instead of holding in-person meetings.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Most important, if you experience flu symptoms or any serious infection or virus, please stay home to avoid exposing others.

Follow this web page for the latest public health updates from the National Park Service:

https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/public-health-update.htm

Source: NPS