Burning Man 2020 has been cancelled due to the cornavirus. BurningMan.org states “In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.”

If you have purchased a ticket, you can get a refund. There are FAQs on this page: https://journal.burningman.org/2020/04/news/official-announcements/brc-2020-update/

Burning Man’s theme for 2020 was/is “The Multiverse”. How apt it is turning out to be — the gigantic event will not be held in the physical setting of the Black Rock Desert, but instead in the alternate online universe we are all sharing now.

There’s a kind of a sign up site that gives an indication of how the event’s organizers are feeling their way forward: https://burningman.typeform.com/to/aJQ7y9

In the Multiverse, Black Rock City exists online, a virtual metropolis waiting for us to come Home. We can still build it together, and be together, and Burn together, only digitally instead of in the dust. On the virtual playa, there are no limits to who can join. So let’s do this together.

This could be a very interesting year for Burning Man – how does a virtual Burning Man catch fire?