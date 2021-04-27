Burning Man Cancels 2021 Event

Burning Man CEO, Marian Goodell stated in a video on the Burning Man site, “We … recognize that the pandemic is not over.” and that the organization would be focusing on building Black Rock City 2022. The site proposes that the best path forward for burners in 2021 is for “very real rebuilding and healing that needs to be done before returning full force to the desert. The physical, psychic, and emotional impacts of this pandemic are real and the recovery from this experience will happen at different rates of speed. This is the time to gather with our friends, crews, families and communities.”

Read more here: https://journal.burningman.org/2021/04/news/official-announcements/into-the-great-unknown/