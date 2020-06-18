BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The National Park Service is offering two business opportunities to operate guided scuba diving tours on the B-29 Superfortress submerged within Lake Mead.

The plane crashed into Lake Mead July 21, 1948, while engaged in high-altitude atmospheric research. The crew of five survived the crash, but the plane was lost in the depths of the lake. It was discovered by local divers in August 2001.

In June 2003, archeologists from the National Park Service Submerged Resources Center mapped and documented the wreck for management and educational purposes.

While the area is generally closed to diving to protect the historic resource, over the years, the National Park Service has allowed permitted diving at the site through limited commercial use authorizations.

The two-year commercial use authorizations will include the authorized services of scuba dive guiding on the B-29 site, limited to 100 client dives during each 12-month period of the permit, and unlimited scuba instruction and scuba charter for other locations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The CUAs will be issued following a competitive selection process based on resource protection, ability to operate safely and the ability to interact effectively with National Park Service staff.

To view the opportunity and application instructions, visit https://beta.sam.gov/opp/5107701d81f7415abbf3b25af9c32e2b/view#general.

All applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. July 15, 2020. For more information, contact lake_cua@nps.gov.

Source: NPS