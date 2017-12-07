NBC News reported Dec 7th that, “Tens of thousands in Southern California went to bed uneasy or not at all late Wednesday as fire officials warned of powerful winds overnight that could whip up a series of wildfires that have already devoured a large swath of the region….

“Several fires also menaced the nation’s second-largest city, including a 450-acre blaze that burned several multimillion-dollar mansions in the tony Bel-Air neighborhood and threatened the Getty Center arts complex and its priceless collection. The so-called Skirball fire forced officials earlier Wednesday to close down part of Interstate 405 — a key north-south artery.”

