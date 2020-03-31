UPDATE (March 31, 2020): In an effort to prevent visitation surges and help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), State Parks has taken the following temporary safety measures to date: closed some parks, meaning all trails and restrooms within these parks are closed; closed vehicular access at remaining parks, including for off-highway vehicle riding; closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers; and cancelled all events. Please practice social/ physical distancing of 6 feet or more and stay local, don’t take road trips to destination parks and beaches A list of closures is available online at parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve. The list is dynamic and updated on a regular basis.

Source: California State Parks