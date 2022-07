California State Parks Awards $4.6 Million in Grants to Improve Locally Operated State Parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Parks today announced $4.6 million in grant funding from Proposition 68 to renovate aging infrastructure in need of repair within seven locally-operated California state parks. Awarded through the Locally Operated State Park Program, grant recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, and parking lots.

