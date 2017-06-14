Google Street View Treks!

Thanks to a partnership between California State Parks and Google Maps, you can now visit many of California’s beautiful parks right from your computer, tablet or smart phone.

A total of 110 state park destinations have been filmed using Google Trekker, a backpack-mounted camera that provides 360 degree footage.

Some of the treks included are Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, Sant Monica State Beach, Morro Bay State Park, Fort Ord Dunes State Park, China Camp State Park, Angel Island State Park and many more.

Source: California State Parks