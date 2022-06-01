California State Parks Seeks Public Input on Design Guidelines for Proposed Hotel Development in Old Sacramento State Historic Park

California State Parks is seeking public input on design guidelines that will inform a proposal to develop an historically appropriate hotel in Old Sacramento State Historic Park (SHP). The project presents a rare opportunity to introduce new uses into the park that will attract both visitors and local residents to the area, tell a broader and inclusive story about the early days of California’s Gold Rush, and enhance Old Sacramento’s long-term viability as a commercial, entertainment, educational, tourist, and community destination.

View the official news release here.