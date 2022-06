California State Parks to Provide Limited Access at Brannan Island State Recreation Area

California State Parks today announced the limited, partial reopening of BrannanIsland State Recreation Area. Effective this Saturday, June 11, the boat launch ramp and the nearby day use area can be accessed by the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 1, 2022. The other areas of the park will remain closed.

View the official news release here.