Casa Grande Ruins National Monument Closed Thanksgiving – 2021

The Casa Grande seen from the southwest. NPS photo.

COOLIDGE, AZ – Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is scheduled to be closed to the public three days each year, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Independence Day. This year the park will be closed on Thursday, November 25, 2021 for Thanksgiving Day, including all buildings and access to the park grounds.

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House and the ruins of other ancient structures built by the people of the Sonoran Desert over 800 years ago.

The monument is open with modified operational days and hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Directions and additional information are available on the monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr. You may call (520) 723-3172, or follow us on Facebook by searching for Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.

Source: NPS